Ontario Allocates $9.5 Million for Supportive Housing in Ottawa

The Ontario government is investing over $9.5 million to create more than 100 supportive housing units in Ottawa to assist individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness. This initiative aligns with the provincial goal of constructing 1.5 million new homes by 2031.

Three projects will benefit from this funding:

Shepherds of Good Hope, 216 Murray Street: Nearly $4.7 million will create 48 studio apartments, prioritizing Indigenous peoples and women. The eight-storey building will include a community meal centre and indoor/outdoor drop-in space. Cornerstone Housing for Women, 44 Eccles Street: Approximately $4.2 million will fund 46 studio apartments, featuring accessible units and comprehensive support services. Ottawa Mission, Florence Street Rooming House: $700,000 will renovate a building to create eight units with shared facilities.

This announcement is part of Ontario’s Social Services Relief Fund, which has provided over $1.2 billion for housing solutions and support for vulnerable populations. Additionally, Ontario is increasing its annual investment in homelessness prevention and Indigenous supportive housing to nearly $700 million, including $48.5 million for Ottawa in 2024-25.