OMEC 750CN CNC DoveTailer

The OMEC 750CN is an automatic, two-axis dovetailer with user-friendly touchscreen control that offers a range of dovetail joints with optimized cycles and programs that come equipped with the machine. The machine operator is prompted to enter the width of the drawer side and the dovetail pattern they desire. Production capacity allows up to 60 dovetail drawer boxes hourly. This machine is designed for high-end dovetail drawer production and offers adjustable cutting speed for optimal results