November Housing Starts Remained Flat: CMHC

Not surprisingly, the standalone monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of total housing for all parts of Canada was flat in November, with a minor decline of 0.2 per cent compared with October’s numbers.

The SAAR of total urban starts was also flat, with 242,644 units recorded in November. Multi-unit urban starts increased two per cent to 190,415 units, while single-detached urban starts fell seven per cent to 52,229 units.

“Both the Monthly SAAR and the six-month trend were flat in November,” says Bob Dugan, Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s Chief Economist. “Among Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, both Toronto and Vancouver posted increases in total SAAR housing starts in November, with Toronto up 20 per cent and Vancouver up eight per cent. Montreal was the laggard, with a 62 per cent decrease in multi-unit activity, which brought the overall level of housing starts in Canada down to similar levels observed in October. Despite this, housing starts activity remains elevated in Canada in 2022.”

The trend in housing starts was 274,361 units in November, down one per cent from 277,044 units in October, according to CMHC. This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly SAAR of housing starts.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.