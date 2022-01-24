Not All Straight-Line Ripsaws Are Created Equal

When purchasing a straight-line ripsaw, several factors are considered to ensure you are getting a machine that fits your needs. You need to ask yourself: what will you do with the machine? Do you require a glue joint cut? If so, how long of a glue joint do you require? How deep do I need to cut? What is the maximum ripping width?

Below we explain some of the critical differences between straight line rip saws, which will aid in your machine selection.

Hold-downs

When looking at ripsaws, one of the critical factors for glue joint accuracy and cutting precision is the length of the hold-down assembly. This is the total length of the pressure assembly that holds the material onto the chain track assembly. The range of hold-down length goes from 19″ up to 33 ½” – that is a difference of 14 ½” resulting in a glue joint of 4′ and 15′ respectively. The longer you hold the material to the chain track assembly, the more precise a cut you will achieve.

Most straight-line ripsaws have either six or eight hold-down rolls. The additional hold-down rollers also assist in cut quality as they hold the piece more firmly onto the serrated chain assembly. There are typically one or two rows of full-width rollers before the blade, four rollers surrounding the blade, and one or two full-width rollers after the blade. The rollers on either side of the blade ensure that the workpiece is held during the cutting process to eliminate vibration and movement.

Chain and track assembly

In addition to the hold-down assembly, the chain & track assembly is equally as important. Most straight-line ripsaws utilize a Double V guide rail system. The double V rails ensure the chain assembly travels precisely straight along the track assembly with no lateral movement to affect the cut quality. An automatic oiler lubricates the chain track assembly. As you have one cast-iron surface being pulled along another, you need to have proper lubrication or run the risk of wearing out both surfaces due to friction. The best type of lubricator is a mechanical type. The operation is simple. It is directly connected to the chain feed, so it pumps lubricant when the feed is on. When stopped, it stops. An alternative system that is very good is an electronic lubricator. The issue with this type of unit is that it is on a timer rather than being physically tied to the feed chain. The mechanical unit will start instantly as the feed chain moves, whereas the electronic unit will be set off after a certain time running.

Arbor and spindle assembly

As you can imagine, a precise saw spindle is critical in providing a smooth cutting surface. The use of poor quality bearings and lower quality steel can result in a spindle that will deteriorate quickly after installation and ultimately reduce cut quality.

Safety kickback finger assemblies

Safety is an important consideration when purchasing any machine. Many ripsaws are equipped with either three to four rows of anti-kickback fingers: two to three top rows and one bottom row. These fingers restrict kickbacks in coming back towards the operator. Some machines are only equipped with two rows of anti-kickback fingers and many without a proper row in the table. Safety is something you do not want to overlook as your staff is the most valuable resource to your company.

What to Look For When Purchasing a Used Straight Line Ripsaw

When purchasing a used straight-line ripsaw, it is critical to go through the machine in fine detail to ensure it will perform to your desired needs. If not correctly maintained, the cut quality will most certainly not perform a glue joint. Check the wear on the chain and track. If there has been significant wear, it may have lost its precision and potentially can move side to side during the cut. Usually, the track or race is chamfered on either side with a flat portion on the top. If this flat portion is very narrow or non-existent, you will likely need to replace the complete assembly. The chain and track have to be replaced as a pair as they wear evenly, and this can be a costly undertaking both in parts and time to replace. If you only replace one, it will quickly wear to match the worn piece.

Also, check the radial run out of the spindle by putting a dial indicator on the blade plate from the table. Make sure all spindle and thickness adjustments move smoothly. These typically are moved by ballscrew, and you want to ensure they are not worn. The pressure rollers from above should all be in contact with the workpiece. If they are not, then they must be adjusted. If they do not turn properly, it could be a bearing issue that needs to be addressed.

Be diligent in your analysis of a used straight-line ripsaw because it may not perform its intended job.