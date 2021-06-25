Northland Forest Products Acquires Western Archrib

Craig and Howie Ewashko, the owners of Northland Forest Products, are excited to announce the acquisition of Western Archrib, a leader in design, manufacture, and custom fabrication of glued-laminated structural wood systems. A made-in Alberta success story, they’re proud to have the opportunity to build on and continue the Western Archrib legacy.

Former owners Kent and Joan Fargey were intent on preserving the company’s culture and expertise. Craig and Howie Ewashko were viewed as sharing a common vision and values. Bringing together two companies with a combined 120 years of history in the wood industry, they’ll seek to continue an Alberta-based spirit of leadership, entrepreneurship, and innovation, along with a commitment to the wood industry and sustainable solutions.

“As a steward of Alberta’s forests, we look forward to being able to follow the journey from seed, to forest, to these beautiful stunning structures,” said Howie Ewashko, co-owner of Northland Forest Products and Western Archrib. “We’re proud to work in and be stewards of Alberta forests, and are excited to be part of an integrated business that better connects people to nature.”

“We believe we have a great team and great employees. All our key staff is continuing on, and we see this less as the beginning of a new story and more as a continuation,” said Kent Fargey, former president of Western Archrib. “We’re excited to work with the new ownership to see where this story goes.”