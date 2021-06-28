North American Cabinets to invest $2.5 Million

To maintain its growth in Canada and the United States, North American Cabinets (NAC) is announcing an investment of $2.5 million CND.

“We’re pleased to announce this investment will allow us to continue our automation process, in addition to creating new jobs, and will consolidate current jobs. Demand for our product is growing strongly, and our customer retention rate is excellent. We must therefore continue to grow with the latter,” said Stéphane Fortier, CEO, in a press release.

Sebastien Madore, vice-president of operations, added, “We’re very proud of the team we have in place in our two factories. This investment will help us support and expand our team. In addition, we’ll have more flexibility in our production to continue targeting new markets.”

NAC is a manufacturer serving clients across North America. The company stands for the quality of its service and products. Its business model, flexibility, and offerings are adapted to the needs of its dealer partners. NAC sets itself apart through personalized service and custom products to enable dealers to remain competitive in their respective markets.