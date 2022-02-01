Hans Norel created Norson Cabinets 50 years ago, in 1972 – a real start-up created by Norel and his wife Rena. In 1978, the company was renamed Norelco, which it remains today. This was also when Norel purchased the land on Adams Road in Kelowna, BC that soon became the main headquarters of Norelco Cabinets until 2017. From his first big job in Penticton doing 48 kitchens for an apartment builder, then spending three years providing cabinetry for UBC Housing in Vancouver, to building kitchens in New Guinea and supplying cabinetry for a complex in California, it was prevalent from an early period that Norelco was meant to be international. Not only was Norel a brilliant businessman and skilled tradesman, but he was also a pilot who flew his plane across Western Canada to secure new work for Norelco.

Norelco’s original slogan was ‘The Kitchens of the Future.’ As the company celebrates Norel’s memory with Norelco’s 50th anniversary this year, it has been inspiring to witness Norel’s original ambitions and be very resilient to focusing on creating Canadian-made products. Each owner of Norelco since the time Norel left Norelco in 1989 has stayed true to Norel’s original vision, along with his passion for creating exceptional cabinetry that could stand the test of time.

While the 50th anniversary is cause for celebration, 2022 is a bittersweet year for the company as this past month also brought some heartbreak with the recent passing of the founder (August 27, 1932 – January 6, 2022).

“We were fortunate enough to sit down with Hans and hear his stories and ambitions of the company,” announced the company. “We look forward to sharing and celebrating the founder’s memory throughout the year as we celebrate Norelco’s 50th anniversary.”