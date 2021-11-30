Nobilis award winners

On November 26, the Association des professionnels de la construction et de l’habitation du Québec (APCHQ) announced the winners of the 34th annual Nobilis Awards. The APCHQ is proud that the Nobilis Awards result from consumer recognition of the winners and finalists who are members of the Association. The candidates’ mission: to make their clients’ real estate dreams come true.

Under the watchful eye of an independent jury of industry professionals, each project selected as a finalist underwent a rigorous selection process, including a site visit. The winning projects must stand out in several respects, including quality of construction, quality of design, integration with the environment, technical features and constraints, and the quality to price ratio. The awards are divided into seven categories: new homes, kitchens, condos, apartments, interior renovations, semi-detached/rowhouses, renovations and additions, and commercial. This article explores the winners in the kitchen category, which has three sub-categories: $25,000 and under, $25,000 to $40,000, and over $40,000.

The winner in the $25,000 and under category is Armoires AD+. Specializing in designing, manufacturing, and installing custom kitchen and bathroom cabinets, Armoires AD+ is well established in the National Capital Region and Chaudière-Appalaches for its residential component. The Beauce-based company also carries out large-scale projects in the Montreal region, thus exploiting its expertise in high-volume production. For Armoires AD+, the company’s secret lies in its four fundamental values that guide all its decisions: innovation, teamwork, customer experience, and the personal development of the people who work there.

The winning renovation, which is unparalleled aesthetic quality, is sure to be the envy of many in Saint-Émile. This kitchen is totally out of the box in an almost square room by daring to use color with its navy blue island. While it manages to play creatively with the rules, its design is subject to constraints. Naturally, it respects all of the standards of such a project, making the whole thing frighteningly effective. Blending with the wood of the cabinets and the quartz countertops, the choice of hardware impresses by its quality. The overall look is impeccable.

The winner in the $25,000 to $40,000 category is Ébénisterie MG. This company specializes in medium and high-end custom furniture. They make their clients’ ideas come true, even the craziest ones! Their designers work directly with their clients to understand their tastes and needs and create something functional and unique to them.

With its 16-foot long island in the center, this vast new kitchen is a great place to entertain guests. Having done all the custom furniture for the Stoneham-and-Tewkesbury home, Ébénisterie MG created a décor that perfectly complements the uniformity of the house’s colors, lines and textures. Masterfully executed using premium materials such as MDF and quartz, the project is impeccable in every way and boasts excellent value for money.

The winner in the over $40,000 category is Christian Marcoux Cuisine et mobilier design. Christian Marcoux manufactures kitchen and bathroom cabinets, custom-made furniture and is a specialist in high-end architectural cabinetry. Its team includes top-notch kitchen designers, cabinetmakers, and installers. Serving both residential and commercial clients, Christian Marcoux stands out for its turnkey kitchen and bathroom projects that go beyond the conventional framework and are distinguished by the quality of their design, attention to detail, and high-precision manufacturing.

With its warm and sober look, this project opens to the outside and allows its occupants to enjoy a breathtaking view of the water. The central island is a place to work and gather and features interesting cabinetry details and a softly vintaged quartz countertop. Timeless to a fault, this Saint-Romuald renovation is enhanced by black hardware that judiciously accentuates specific architectural elements of the kitchen.

Congratulations to the winners!