NGR dye stain concentrates are formulated to not raise the wood grain when applied. This makes them suitable for use on hardwoods and other woods that are prone to grain raising. The strains are also fast-drying and can be mixed with a variety of solvents to achieve the desired consistency and color. The stain collection is available in a wide range of colors and can be used to create custom wood finishes for a variety of applications, including furniture, cabinetry, and flooring.