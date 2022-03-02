Next-Generation Cordless Hammer Drill

Festool announced the March 25, 2022 availability of new permanent and limited-edition products. The QUADRIVE TPC 18/4 Cordless Hammer Drill and SYS-MFT Clamping-Set Systainer are designed to improve the efficiency, accuracy, and value Festool’s innovative system-based approach brings to the workshop and job site for professional tradespeople.

“The new QUADRIVE TPC 18/4 Cordless Hammer Drill sets a new standard within its category,” said Philip Strnad, Marketing Director, Festool Canada. “The power, precision, versatility, and durability are unmatched. The four gears and incredibly wide range of chucks make it the perfect tool to tackle any drilling task with the highest efficiency.”

The QUADRIVE TPC 18/4 Cordless Hammer Drill: The best drill Festool has ever made.

The QUADRIVE TPC 18/4 Cordless Hammer Drill is ready for wood, metal, masonry, and more. Next to being a multifunctional 18-volt hammer drill, the robust four-speed metal gearbox stands out in the QUADRIVE. Its enormous power and high speeds can handle even the most challenging tasks. Features include:

Robust Versatility : A large number of attachments and unique Chuck System—including CENTROTEC, Right Angle, Eccentric Offset, Depth Stop, Drywall Chuck, and Socket Adapter — combined with perfectly matched accessories make the TPC the most adaptable hammer drill in its class. The CENTROTEC Tool Chuck is a chuck and bit holder in one, ensuring maximum versatility for drilling, countersinking, and driving, all while being half the size and weighing 80% less than a standard chuck. The Fast Fix interface enables the TPC to be used with all of the 18V Festool attachments, increasing the applications it can be used for on the job site.

Improved Control: The intelligent Kickback Stop Gyroscopes actively monitor drill movement and minimize the risk of the drill twisting out of users’ hands. Adding to the safety of the updated TPC are excellent handle ergonomics and short design, which ensure the TPC fits perfectly in the user’s hand for perfect control of power.

Gear Optimization : The improved gear changing allows for seamless switching in any direction without intermediate stages, providing a fast, safe and direct solution. Plus, gear positions are clearly marked for solid engagement. The TPC includes four gears ideal for any application.

Increased Power: The Brushless EC-TEC Motor is designed to be wear-free, meaning it has extreme resilience and endurance. The Motor Management System also adds to the TPC’s efficiency. It converts energy from the battery into optimum power with virtually no loss, featuring 40% more torque than the previous version.

SYS-MFT Clamping-Set Systainer: A Limited-Edition Offering

The SYS-MFT Clamping-Set Systainer is a limited-edition offering that shouldn’t be missed. The set includes two Quick Clamps, two Lever Clamps, two Low-Profile Stops, four MFT Bench Clamps, a deep-drawer insert, and the Systainer SYS3 M 112 in blue. The clamping kit is compatible with legacy Festool products, including the MFT 3, MW100, and the T-LOC-SYS-MFT. This exclusive design of the clamps features the ability to have both round and flat materials securely clamped.