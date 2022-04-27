New Wood Species: Poplar

Osborne Wood Products, Inc. is excited to introduce a new wood species to our product line. Sold exclusively as a paint-grade option, poplar is a beautiful addition to our current offerings. It is an affordable wood species that is widely used due to its versatility.

Customers interested in a specific classic table leg, island leg, or furniture feet profiles will have the ability to choose poplar as their preferred wood species. Most of our wood species are meant to be stained, and while we do have other paint-grade options, poplar will be priced extremely competitively.

Poplar is a light-colored wood that often has streaks along its grain. When painted, it presents a refined and smooth finish. Although it is easy to work with, it is considered hardwood and has long-lasting durability. Since poplar will be sold as a paint-grade wood species, it will have no limitations on the number of laminates. There are also no requirements for the colors of putty and filler used on poplar components. Poplar joins several other wood species in our collection, including alder, cherry, red oak, soft maple, mahogany, hard maple, walnut, and more.