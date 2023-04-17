New Tax Rules For Transfers of Small, Canadian Family-Owned Businesses

The federal government has announced its intention to change tax rules that regulate the transfer of small, Canadian family-owned businesses from parents to other members of the family. Bill C-208, proposed by Conservative MP Larry Maguire and adopted in June 2021, was designed to address issues related to taxes on family-owned businesses. Canadian business owners were displeased with the rules, especially its loophole that allowed tax planners to essentially exploit it and allow some business owners to avoid paying taxes entirely.

The proposed new changes would allow the parent/ family owner of the business to transfer their company to their child and would no longer have to govern the business. The child that would take over the business would not be required to have any interest or association with the company for the transfer to occur. Under the proposed tax changes, the company will have to be controlled by an adult family member of the business seller to ensure that the parent can claim the transfer as a capital gain. The “adult child” that qualifies for a transfer includes a grandchild, stepchild, child-in-law, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Proposed Changes for Legal and Effective Business Control

“CFIB is asking the government to ensure that the new rules do not penalize transfers to a family member to the point that business owners could, once again, prefer to sell to a stranger. Any new rules around intergenerational transfers need to be practical, reasonable, and flexible enough to address individual circumstances that may arise (e.g., such as a child encountering a health problem leading them to need support beyond what would be allowed for in legislation),” said Christina Santini, CFIB senior policy analyst. The tax changes provide two separate timelines for the business transfer, one would allow for immediate transfer to occur within three years while the other option would see the transfer take place over five to ten years.

Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, worries that these changes could affect thousands of family-owned Canadian businesses and become too restrictive. “I am worried that they are tightening the system too much, potentially preventing some legit business transfers from happening,” He said. “We need these kinds of rules in place because 70 per cent of small business owners tell us that they are planning to exit their business over the next decade. So, we need to make sure that this handled as smoothly and cleanly as possible and if Ottawa gums up the system too much, it could make it worse.”

Under the new federal tax rules, families who desire a swift transfer would have to immediately surrender the legal and effective control of their business and transfer a majority of their voting shares away within 36 months. Within that time, the child would have to retain legal control and be involved in the business. Regarding gradual transfers, parents and business owners would still have to relinquish legal control and the majority of voting shares but will not have to transfer effective control within 36 months.

The tax measures will be applied to transactions starting on the first of January, 2024. The proposed changes are expected to increase federal government revenue by almost a billion dollars over the next five years by reducing the number of individuals that can take advantage of these family, small business transfer provisions.