New Talent On the Rise at the Lacasse Group Design Competition

Groupe Lacasse Inc. held its annual Group Design Competition with École de Design de l’Université de Montréal in December of 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. This event has been taking place for 26 years to honour and celebrate new talent and the renewal of innovation in Quebec businesses.

Held at Group Lacasse Inc’s Montreal showroom, a number of students showcased their final presentations to the jury of judges. The theme for the 26th design competition was “Work furniture for the home”. The workshop was based on a modern version of work and family life balance with a focus on developing a concept to support residences that do not have an office space or room designated for their work. Supervised and led by Mr. Charles Godbout, industrial designer and business advisor, the workshop gave out two prizes to two different contestants.

Considered incredibly versatile and unique by the jury, the project undoubtedly deserved the first-place prize. Bégin won a $1,000 scholarship and a three-month paid internship with Groupe Lacasse’s R&D department for summer 2023.

The second honourary prize was granted to François Bouchard for his project Byra. The Byra project was celebrated for its simplistic yet refined approach and “all-in-one” furniture concept. The jury appreciated how Bouchard took the confounding project idea in a clever way that ensured Byra stood out against the other projects.

A special mention was bestowed to Shan Luu Gantcheff for her incredible project titled Beyond – Seeing Beyond the Looking Glass. The jury appreciated how Gantcheff utilized the everyday object, a mirror, and twisted it by using it to hide the workspace one needs at home.

The 26th annual design competition couldn’t have been done without the dedicated jury composed of Mr. Jean Thierrien (director of the faculty of planning at the School of Industrial Design), Mr. Alain Moureax (interior designer), Mr. Dominic Aubry (director of product of innovation & marketing) and Ms. Radha Cavaliere (product manager at Melamine and System Furniture).

Groupe Lacasse is one of the leaders in North American design and manufacture of a wide range of premium furniture solutions for a variety of businesses and institutions. From case goods to seating solutions and filing products, Groupe Lacasse is committed to serving the commercial, educational and healthcare sectors. Headquartered in Saint-Pie, Québec and founded in 1956 by the Lacasse brothers, the company has taken the design world by storm and their yearly design competitions further exemplify and highlight their achievements.