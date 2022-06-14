New Program to Help Attract and Retain Young Skilled Workers

Young skilled trades workers in Nova Scotia will be the first to benefit from the More Opportunity for Skilled Trades (MOST) program, aimed at attracting and retaining young people in critical sectors and shaping the workforce of tomorrow. For those tradespeople under the age of 30 who are employed and registered as apprentices or certified as journeypersons in eligible skilled trades and occupations, MOST will return their provincial income tax paid on the first $50,000 of income earned.

“We want young skilled workers to know they have a bright future in Nova Scotia, where they can work, build their lives and contribute to the incredible growth our province is experiencing,” said Premier Tim Houston. “Nova Scotia isn’t alone in facing gaps in our labour market, but what sets us apart is the concrete actions we are taking to address the problem. This is an upfront investment in young people that will lead to long-term economic growth.”

The MOST program will be in effect for the 2022 income tax year. Eligible workers will qualify for their refund next year after filing their 2022 income tax return and receiving a notice of assessment from the Canada Revenue Agency. More information about the refund process will be available in the coming months.

“Nova Scotia has a lot to offer, and we are working with employers to find new ways to retain the workers we have and attract new people in these important careers to the province. That is why I am excited to see the official launch of MOST,” said Labour, Skills, and Immigration Minister Jill Balser. “Skilled trades are vital to our overall economic growth and offer a rewarding and viable career path.”

As needs in other sectors are identified, MOST will expand to include additional occupations.