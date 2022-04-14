New Partnership: Hettich and Upper Canada Forest Products

Hettich Canada is pleased to announce a new partnership agreement with Upper Canada Forest Products. The long-term agreement will enable both parties to leverage their collective strengths to grow the Hettich brand in Western Canada.

Hettich initially became part of the Upper Canada family in April 2021 following Upper Canada’s acquisition of Pioneer Distributors, with which Hettich had an existing supply relationship. The driving force behind the recent agreement was a strategic decision by Upper Canada to expand its value proposition by adding hardware to its product offering.

“We are pleased to have achieved impressive growth in the Hettich line over the last year,” said George Klukas, President and former owner of Pioneer Distributors, and now Upper Canada’s Director of Product Management. “With this new agreement, we are excited to build upon Pioneer’s previous success and work towards Upper Canada becoming the number one source for Hettich hardware in Western Canada.”

“Our values and our vision for developing the market are very much in sync with those of Upper Canada,” added Claudia Guhl, Regional Sales Manager, Hettich Canada. “We are currently building the foundation to accelerate growth in both the kitchen and the ‘bid and spec’ segments, where we can benefit from Upper Canada’s extensive knowledge and market presence. Upper Canada currently carries in inventory our latest innovations, such as our AvanTech You drawer system and our Actro 5D hardware, the best-synchronized runners for wooden drawers.”

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Upper Canada and to lay the groundwork for our shared success,” said René Dionne, President of Hettich Canada. “Our teams have already been collaborating and sharing their experiences and expertise. We’ve taken advantage of these most challenging times in the industry to learn to work together and capitalize on our synergies.”

“Hettich products are known to be the best on the market. We are extremely pleased to enter into this new agreement with the Hettich team to develop a dominant position in the hardware category in Western Canada,” said Warren Spitz, President and CEO, UCS Forest Group of Companies.

Hettich Canada supplies Upper Canada with a full range of furniture hardware products, such as AvanTech YOU and Atira drawer systems, Actro 5D and Quadro runners for wooden drawers, Sensys, and Intermat hinges.

All parties are enthusiastic about this new phase of sustainable growth on the horizon, enabling them to continue enhancing their value propositions.