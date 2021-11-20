NEWS

New Normand website

In this active period of the fall, the Normand is proud to be able to present their brand new transactional website. The popularity of e-commerce had made the company realize the importance of carrying out a complete redesign of the old site that had run its course and, frankly, no longer met expectations.

In business since 1950, Normand has, over the years, grown into a national organization and one of the largest importers and distributors of woodworking machinery in Canada. The company relies on a team of dynamic, experienced people who are eager to share both their knowledge and their vast experience. 

Normand is offers a single source supply concept where the customer can find answers to all their needs, whether they are a specialized manufacturer or even a hobbyist. Their products include:

  • Production machinery and specialized equipment for industrial manufacturers.
  • Workshop machinery and specialized tools for professional craftsmen and cabinet makers.
  • A full line of industrial supplies designed to maximize efficiency and performance.

The new website is easier to accesses and features more content and a better search engine. 

“One may still find some typos but we count on your kindness to help us improve,” reads the new website announcement. “Thank you for your continued support!”

