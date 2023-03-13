New NBMDA Board of Directors Members Announced

The North American Building Material Distribution Association (NBDMA) board of directors for 2023 has been announced. The NBDMA board’s members are distributors, suppliers, officers, and directors. The association represents leading wholesale distributors of wood panels, cabinet hardware, finishes/ stains, and woodworking production materials. Their members serve production companies in these general and specialty markets as well as independent builders. NBDMA has a clever saying “as the industry changes, so does the NBDMA!” and their board of directors certainly reflects their desire to grow and change.

The new 2023 board members will support the NBDMA’s mission to promote wholesale distribution within the kitchen and woodworking industries. The 2023 board of directors will include five new executive officers, four distributor directors, and five supplier directors. “I look forward to working alongside such an impressive group of industry leaders. I am confident that we will make significant process towards our strategic objectives with so much experience and passion leading us,” said Kevin Gammonley, executive vice president of NBMDA.

The executive officers on the board include Matt Huber, president of Allegheny Plywood, Don Plunkett, president-elect of Plunkett Distribution, Tracy Nacius, vice president of Amerhart Ltd., Wayne Moriarty, treasurer of Atlantic Plywood and Emily Vella, immediate past president of Atlantic Plywood. On the distributor directors board, there is Chris Burns of EB Bradley Co, Steve Hollinshead of Aetna Building Solutions, John Geraghty of Wurth Baer Supply Co., and Craig Ratchford of Richelieu. In the supplier directors category, the board includes Melissa Herman of Formica Corp., Cayce Hewlett of Chemcraft, Don Raymond of Uniboard, Lorne Smith of Berenson Corp., and Jeff Winters of Kessebohmer.

Don Raymond, vice president of marketing and flooring sales at Uniboard Canada, was welcomed to the board of directors as a supplier director this year. He has extensive management experience and customer sales credentials with over 14 years as the VP of marketing under his belt and is the sole Canadian on the board. Brossard, Québec-born native Raymond will be responsible for analyzing supply chain data and performance for NBMDA, ensuring all processes meet legal standards and training when necessary. Uniboard is a leading distributor of TFL panels, particleboard, door core, and Nexo exterior panels. Their premium wood-based products are leading the industry in sustainable development and setting a standard for the sector.

“As a North American leader in design and decorative surfaces, we wanted to provide our customers with the best online product viewing experience,” said Raymond on Uniboard. “By providing complete digital access to full-size, ultra-realistic quality samples, this revolutionary tool makes it possible to virtually select and present all of Uniboard products. The Perspective award highlights Uniboard’s desire to add a human touch to the sharing and design of interior design projects,” he added.