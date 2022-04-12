New Mass Timber Capabilities in Fall 2022

Canadian Timberframes (CTF), a premier design manufacturer in the timber frame industry, recently announced that it had purchased Canada’s most equipped Hundegger K2 Industry 1300 machine. The largest and most advanced K2 industry to come to Canada, this machine will increase CTF’s timber size capacity by 500%, enabling them to cut large-scale engineered wood products. This machine is scheduled for installation in Fall 2022.

“This expansion and new machine is our commitment to our expanding industry and our industry partners,” said Jeff Bowes, President and Owner of CTF. “Combining both the most advanced K2 Industry 1300 with an in-sequence 6-axis robot, this new machine allows us to meet the growing requirements of the mass timber industry while simultaneously increasing our capacity to produce authentic timber frame products.”

This announcement was accompanied by the news that CTF is increasing the size of its facility by 50%, adding 10,000 sq. ft. to accommodate this machine and further optimize production.

The purchased CNC machine with a 6-axis robot is one of the most efficient and comprehensive solid wood processing machines for heavy timber and glulam in the mass timber industry. With over 34,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing capacity to come, this new machine enables them to run larger timber sections (18 x 51 x 70), handle more complex and larger-scale commercial projects in both timber and mass timber, and deliver results that align with CTF’s reputation of excellence.

Twenty-two years after Canadian Timberframes brought Canada’s first Hundegger K2 machine to the country, they are innovating again.

“We congratulate Canadian Timberframes on the upcoming installation of the largest and most advanced K2i in Canada, and one of the largest and most advanced installations in North America,” said Hans Hundegger, founder and president of Hundegger.

“We are preparing for the future of this organization; our success has been built on quality products and services. This investment back into the company is not only for our clients but our employees. This investment allows CTF to remain competitive, strengthening our market position and offering world-class timber frame products while growing within the mass timber and tall wood construction industry,” said Stephanie Bowes, Vice President of CTF.

“Canadian Timberframes promises extraordinary quality and professional service; it is our highest priority, focus, and my promise!” said Jeff Bowes. “As far as our customer service is concerned, construction will not affect our regular operations.”