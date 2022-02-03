New Mass Timber Associate Certificate Program

The British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) has launched a new pilot program in their School of Construction and the Environment called the Associate Certificate in Construction of Mass Timber Structures. This certificate is a four-course part-time program delivered online out of the Burnaby campus and is the first program of its kind in Canada. Mass Timber is expected to grow in the near future due to mandates from the BC Government and changes to the 2020 National Building Code of Canada.

This program seeks to introduce students to the mass timber industry and explore some of the fundamental features and tools of mass timber construction. The program will introduce the main types of building enclosures based on climate considerations and code requirements, the basic principles of cost estimation for mass timber construction, and digital manufacturing with wood and digital project delivery.

Additionally, the program will outline basic structural components, connections, building systems, and site installation for mass timber construction and provide an overview of mass timber products’ main characteristics and properties. It will cover the basic principles of construction management, including construction planning, and provide fundamental knowledge about building system performance in terms of fire performance and sound insulation. All in all, it will provide visualization of a mass timber construction project.