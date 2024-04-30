New Manufacturing Jobs Coming to Vancouver Island

In a significant development for the manufacturing sector, Vancouver Island is set to benefit from new governmental support aimed at job creation and the advancement of locally made products. Brenda Bailey, the Minister of Jobs, Economic Development, and Innovation, emphasized the initiative’s role in fostering resilient communities and centering the economic blueprint around the well-being of British Columbia’s residents.

The BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund is at the heart of this initiative, providing up to $5 million in funding for ten projects across the island. These projects encompass both capital developments and planning stages, contributing to local supply chains and enhancing the diversity of operations among manufacturers. Notable recipients include Ron Anderson & Sons Ltd., which has been granted up to $2 million. This funding will facilitate the expansion of their product lines through automation and advanced manufacturing techniques, ultimately leading to the creation of 35 full-time jobs.

These investments are pivotal not only for job creation but also for the economic strengthening of regional communities. The focus on sustainable job opportunities and the development of new technologies and products underscores the provincial government’s commitment to long-term economic resilience and innovation.

GRT Holdings Ltd. and Aquila Cedar Products Ltd. are also among the beneficiaries, receiving substantial funds to upgrade their facilities and expand their production capabilities. These enhancements will allow for the creation of aggregate products from construction waste and the introduction of higher-grade wood products, respectively.

The initiative aligns with the broader strategic framework titled “Clean and Competitive: A Blueprint for B.C.’s Industrial Future.” This blueprint outlines the Province’s strategies to drive investment, stimulate job creation, and capitalize on new opportunities in clean energy and sustainable industries. By leveraging local strengths, the plan aims to improve quality of life and fortify the diverse economic landscape of British Columbia.