New look for CHPVA

The Canadian Hardwood Plywood & Veneer Association (CHPVA) recently updated its logo and website.

The CHPVA is the national association representing the Canadian hardwood plywood and veneer industry in all technical, regulatory, quality assurance, and product acceptance. Its members manufacture rotary, sliced, and jointed hardwood veneer and decorative panels used in manufacturing furniture, panelling, cabinetry, doors, shelving, and other similar products.

Its associate members are businesses engaged in production, sales, and distribution of materials and machines for the industry or provide services such as brokerage, research, consultation, and transportation to the industry.

CHPVA members share a common objective, i.e., to promote and support the industry’s long-term growth, which relies on hardwood, a proven sustainable and renewable resource.

To maintain the highest product quality and customer service standards, the Association members adhere to the internationally recognized American National Standard Institute for Hardwood and Decorative Plywood ANSI/HPVA HP-1-2009. This standard establishes marketing classifications, quality criteria, test methods, grading rules, definitions, and product markings and designation practices for hardwood plywood panels.

The standard also provides producers, distributors, architects, contractors, builders, and users with a common basis for understanding the characteristics of these products. In addition to conforming to the ANSI standard, CHPVA members can manufacture proprietary grades to meet individual customer specifications.