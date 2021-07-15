New logos for the CWMDA and WTD

The Canadian Woodworking Machinery Distributors Association (CWMDA) is pleased to present both a new logo for the Association and a brand-new logo for its landmark event, the Woodworking Technology Days (WTD). A refresh was more than welcome for the 35 years association logo.

The new WTD logo reflects the recent decision by the CWMDA to make the event a yearly one and develop it into a significant and professional event serving the Canadian industry, focusing on the more specialized production machinery.

The CWMDA represents a group of major organizations in Canada and has been serving the Canadian industry for over 35 years. For more information, visit www.cwmda-acdmb.ca.