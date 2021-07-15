NEWS

New logos for the CWMDA and WTD

The Canadian Woodworking Machinery Distributors Association (CWMDA) is pleased to present both a new logo for the Association and a brand-new logo for its landmark event, the Woodworking Technology Days (WTD). A refresh was more than welcome for the 35 years association logo.

The new WTD logo reflects the recent decision by the CWMDA to make the event a yearly one and develop it into a significant and professional event serving the Canadian industry, focusing on the more specialized production machinery.

The CWMDA represents a group of major organizations in Canada and has been serving the Canadian industry for over 35 years. For more information, visit www.cwmda-acdmb.ca.

 

You might also like
NEWS

New Partnership for 2020 Ideal Spaces

NEWS

AWMAC ON Membership Drive

NEWS

Government Announces Funding For Internships in Forestry and Conservation

NEWS

AXYZ Celebrating 30 Years of Innovation and Expertise