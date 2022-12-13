New Hampshire Ski Resort Chairlift Aided by Goodfellow Contribution
North Amercia’s most technologically advanced chairlift is open for business. Situated in Loon Mountain, New Hampshire, the Kancamagus 8, or Kanc 8, is an eight-seat D-Line Doppelmayr chair with ergonomically shaped heated seats and tinted bubble. Replacing the Kancamagus Express Quad, the Kanc 8 transports 3,500 skiers per hour to the top of some of Loon’s most popular terrain.
This new high-speed, eight-person chairlift also features an automatic restraining bar, individual footrests, and an adjustable loading carpet for young skiers and riders. The D-Line holds 205 new developments, including 31 innovations and 14 patents, making it the most modern chairlift in the world. Featuring new Doppelmayr Direct Drive (DDD) technology, a gearless drive allows quiet operation and low maintenance while increasing energy efficiency.
Quebec-based lumber products manufacturer Goodfellow contributed to this structure using Douglas Fir Goodlam (stained in-house), including both straight and curved members.
The first-of-its-kind, semi-enclosed pavilion that wraps around the Kancamagus 8 lift is a Bull Stockwell Allen design. The Kanc 8 pavilion creates a multi-use assembly space for year-round utilization. This custom open-air structure is notably different from its predecessor in drastic and eye-catching ways; with versatility and high-performing functionality being a critical consideration in this design, aesthetics were upheld to just as high a priority and standard, resulting in this stunning structure that nestles perfectly and unobtrusively into, rather than on, the site.