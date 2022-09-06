New Funding for Women and Non-Binary Business Owners

Canadian female and non-binary entrepreneurs are now eligible for a loan program that is making it easier for women entrepreneurs to start, grow, and maintain their businesses. This initiative is called the Women’s Enterprise Organizations of Canada (WEOC) National Loan Program. The WEOC administers the program, an association of organizations that offers mentorship, advising, business training, and financing to women and non-binary entrepreneurs, supporting individuals by establishing a more robust, connected entrepreneurial network.

“The Women Entrepreneurship Loan Fund supports women entrepreneurs by providing access to much-needed capital, as well as the wraparound business supports that we know ensure long-term success,” said Alison Kirkland, CEO of the Women’s Enterprise Organizations of Canada. “Small and medium-sized enterprises are the backbone of the Canadian economy, and now is an excellent time to provide resources that facilitate the growth of women-owned businesses.”

The WEOC is prepared to provide up to $30 million in support through the organization’s support partners across the country. The Women’s Enterprise Organizations of Canada (WEOC) is a crucial driver of Canada’s Women Entrepreneurship Strategy, an initiative designed to increase diversity among Canadian business owners.

“Women are smart, creative and driven, and they already know how to achieve success. What they need are opportunities, open doors and a hand up,” said The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development. “Those are exactly what our government is providing through the Women Entrepreneurship Loan Fund. By removing systemic barriers in accessing financing, we are again moving the dial in empowering women entrepreneurs to reach their full potential, create local jobs and drive economic growth.”

Approximately 15% of Canadian SMEs are owned by women, which means gender equality and women’s involvement in the economy could boost GDP by as much as $150 billion. In addition to the WEOC National Loan Program, the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy (WES) is dedicating over $6 billion to increase the access of women-owned businesses to programs and networks.