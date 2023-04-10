New Environmental Product Declarations for Wood Flooring Products Announced

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) and the Decorative Hardwoods Association (DHA) recently announced the completion of their Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for wood flooring products. EPDs reveal the life cycle story of a flooring product in one report and the product’s impact on the environment. Defined by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), EPDs are intended to manage business-to-business transactions and are implemented by companies to improve their sustainability methods and demonstrate a genuine commitment to supporting the environment.

The NWFA and DHA’s EPDs were developed by the Athena Sustainable Institute and highlighted how both solid and engineered wood flooring products possess a significantly smaller carbon footprint and lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) compared to other flooring solutions that the EPDs have published. Carbon efficiency and transparency consistently influence capital investments which the report has also revealed.

According to the USDA, “While trees grow in the forest, they store carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in their trunks, branches, stems, leaves, roots, and soil. So, when trees are sustainably harvested, wood continues to store carbon in the thousands of products we use every day, from paper products to lumber to energy generation. Trees then regrow, repeating the cycle.” EPDs have swiftly become the international standard for measuring a company’s greenhouse gas emissions and have found a noticeably smaller footprint found in engineered wood flooring products especially.

The National Wood Flooring Association represents the international hardwood flooring industry including manufacturers, distributors, retailers, installers, importers/ exporters, inspectors, and consultants. The association is committed to enhancing the sector through education, networking, and advocacy. The NWFA develops a variety of programs for industry members including online and in-person training, their annual Wood Flooring Expo, Hardwood Floors magazine, and technical standards and magazines distributed across the globe.

The Decorative Hardwoods Association represents the hardwood plywood, veneer, and engineered hardwood flooring sectors. The association produces 90% of the hardwood plywood panels and veneer manufactured across North America. DHA plays a significant role in sustainable forest management through its Hardwood Forestry Fund, which is a non-profit dedicated to developing manageable and harvestable hardwoods for the next 100 years. The organization’s commitment to sustainable forest management also extends to practices that include selective logging via harvesting trees from the forest instead of clear-cutting, allowing young trees to mature to ensure their value, and replanting new trees to restore one that’s been harvested.