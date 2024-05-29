MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO – May 24, 2024 – DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, today announced the new TOUGHSERIES™ Construction Jack (DWHT83550), a heavy-duty, hands-free lifting tool designed for a wide range of applications. As part of the TOUGHSERIES™ lineup, the Construction Jack features a lift capacity of up to 340 lbs.* and a lift height of 8-3/4 in. allowing users to complete demanding lifting, leveling and installation tasks, among a variety of other use cases.

The new DEWALT TOUGHSERIES™ Construction Jack features:

Step-to-lift function enabled by the reinforced-handle for hands-free lifting; the handle can also be squeezed by hand when preferable



Precision controlled lowering tab that assists with fine tune adjustments when leveling



No-load quick release button that instantly sets the tool under the area of application



Slim, tapered base that provides efficient under-application access and counter sunk holes for additional flush mount support



Ergonomically designed handle with an overmolded grip for maximum comfort and reinforced metal ribs that provide durability for heavy loads

Look for the DEWALT TOUGHSERIES™ Construction Jack in the clamps aisle; available in June where DEWALT products are sold.