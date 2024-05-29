New DEWALT TOUGHSERIES Construction Jack
MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO – May 24, 2024 – DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, today announced the new TOUGHSERIES™ Construction Jack (DWHT83550), a heavy-duty, hands-free lifting tool designed for a wide range of applications. As part of the TOUGHSERIES™ lineup, the Construction Jack features a lift capacity of up to 340 lbs.* and a lift height of 8-3/4 in. allowing users to complete demanding lifting, leveling and installation tasks, among a variety of other use cases.
The new DEWALT TOUGHSERIES™ Construction Jack features:
- Step-to-lift function enabled by the reinforced-handle for hands-free lifting; the handle can also be squeezed by hand when preferable
- Precision controlled lowering tab that assists with fine tune adjustments when leveling
- No-load quick release button that instantly sets the tool under the area of application
- Slim, tapered base that provides efficient under-application access and counter sunk holes for additional flush mount support
- Ergonomically designed handle with an overmolded grip for maximum comfort and reinforced metal ribs that provide durability for heavy loads
Look for the DEWALT TOUGHSERIES™ Construction Jack in the clamps aisle; available in June where DEWALT products are sold.