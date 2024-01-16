New DEWALT 12V/20V MAX XR High Precision 3X360° Line Laser Delivers Accuracy and Precision for Challenging Layouts

MISSISSAUGA, ON. – JANUARY 4, 2024 – DEWALT has announced the new 12V/20V MAX* XR® High Precision 3 X 360° Line Laser Kit (DCLE34033D1) offering users extraordinary precision and impressive accuracy at long distances. Designed to expedite setup and promote productivity, this dual-voltage laser is 40% more accurate than the DCLE34030 Laser† and features:

±1/8 in. at 50 ft. accuracy†

A fine adjust knob that enables micro-tuning of the plumb lines

360° green beams on all three planes for peak brightness with a visibility range of up to 230 ft or 330 ft using the detector (included)

Full-day runtime with up to 10 hours on a single charge**

Multiple mounting options including:

-Strong rear-mounted magnets for attaching to metal surfaces

-Dual size tripod mounts (tripods sold separately)

-Drop ceiling bracket (included)

–Stable footprint for use on the floor

Compatibility with all 12V MAX* and up to 8.0Ah 20V MAX* batteries except FLEXVOLT (12V MAX* batteries sold separately)

-A TOOL CONNECT™ Tag Ready pocket

The kit includes accessories for users to start work out of the box including a laser line detector, 20V MAX* 2.0 Ah battery, charger, ceiling bracket, hard case, target card, grade rod clamp and 9V alkaline battery.