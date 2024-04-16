New Bursary Supports Skilled Trades Students at Nova Scotia Community College

In a significant boost to the skilled trades sector, the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) has introduced a new bursary program aimed at supporting students entering high-demand construction trades programs. This initiative is part of a broader provincial effort to grow the skilled trades workforce and remove financial barriers to education.

Bursary Details and Eligibility

The Growing Nova Scotia’s Skilled Trades Workforce Bursary offers $5,000 to help cover tuition and living expenses for students enrolled in one of the 19 construction programs at NSCC. This financial aid is targeted at students demonstrating financial need, with a special preference for equity-deserving groups who traditionally face barriers to employment in the trades.

Eligibility Requirements: Applicants must be full-time, first-year students in eligible construction programs at NSCC and must demonstrate financial need. The bursary is renewable for the second year for recipients who continue to meet the criteria.

Application Process

Interested students have until July 18 to apply through the NSCC college awards portal, making the bursary accessible and the application process straightforward.

Funding and Strategic Goals

The bursary is supported by a $3.2 million investment, part of a larger $100 million funding announced last October aimed at recruiting, retaining, and training more individuals in skilled trades. The provincial strategy includes plans to add up to 5,000 new apprentices to the system over the next three years, increase the number of journeypersons training apprentices, and boost the retention to certification rate of apprentices.

Community and Economic Impact

This bursary is seen as a critical step towards building a more skilled and diverse workforce. Leaders within the education and trades sectors, including Michelle Bussey from the Nova Scotia Apprenticeship Agency and Trent Soholt from the Nova Scotia Construction Sector Council, have praised the initiative for its potential to strengthen community ties and meet the growing demand for skilled trades professionals in Nova Scotia.