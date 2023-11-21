New Brunswick Launches Centre of Excellence for Skilled Trades and Manufacturing Education

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development in New Brunswick has unveiled a new Centre of Excellence, focusing on skilled trades and manufacturing. This initiative, part of the Future New Brunswick project, aims to provide students in the anglophone education sector with hands-on experience and career pathways in these fields.

Marking the fifth such centre established by the department, this project collaborates with various partners including the Excellence in Manufacturing Consortium, the Construction Association of New Brunswick, McCain Foods, and Skills Canada NB. Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Bill Hogan emphasized the centre’s role in increasing awareness of career opportunities and supporting the province’s labor market needs.

The centre offers a comprehensive range of supports for students, such as early industry engagement, participation in networking events, apprenticeship programs, specialized training, and micro-internships. It also plays a crucial role in curriculum development and providing educators with essential online resources.

Key stakeholders, like Jean-Pierre Giroux of the Excellence in Manufacturing Consortium and Darren Sutherland of the Construction Association of New Brunswick, highlighted the centre’s impact in strengthening the workforce and enhancing the connection between education and industry.

Funding for the Centre of Excellence is provided by the Excellence in Manufacturing Consortium, the Construction Association of New Brunswick, and the Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour, demonstrating a strong commitment to fostering the next generation of skilled trades and manufacturing professionals in New Brunswick.