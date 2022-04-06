New Akhurst Branch in California

Akhurst Machinery is pleased to announce the addition of a new branch in Anaheim, California, which will support the growing customer base serviced by Akhurst and its subsidiary divisions of Cantek and Leadermac. This location will offer a fully operational demonstration showroom and a warehouse for machine inventory. The company is adding additional sales and service personnel to support their customer’s prompt and reliable local service needs.

Akhurst is one of the largest independent machinery importers and distributors in the wood industry. They are a fourth-generation, family-owned business with a proud history spanning over eight decades.