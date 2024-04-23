Nederman Celebrates 35 Years in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, Canada — Nederman employees recently gathered in Mississauga at Nederman’s Canadian headquarters to celebrate the industrial air filtration company’s 35th anniversary operating in Canada.

”We are proud to celebrate 35 years in Canada helping manufacturers from a wide variety of industrial segments to create cleaner and safer work environments,” said Michael Catalano, VP of Nederman Canada. ”We look forward to continued growth in creating clean air solutions to help create safe workspaces, efficient production and signficant envrionmental benefits.”

Coinciding with Nederman Canada 35th anniversary celebration is the 80th anniversary for Nederman Holding AB, headquarted in Helsinborg, Sweden. Founded by Philip Nederman in 1944, the company became a pioneer in developing solutions for air pollution control inside production facilities, protecting workers health and improving their workplace.

Nederman’s anniversary celebrations will be carried out over the course of 2024. Follow Nederman on social media and visit our website for more updates.