NB Levels up in Automation and Innovative Solutions

Opportunities New Brunswick connects local and worldwide businesses in traditional and emerging industries to the province’s incredible advantages. Provincial, federal, and community partners transform New Brunswick into an entrepreneurial hub and a global destination for growth-focused enterprises. As we all navigated the many challenges brought by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic throughout 2021, Opportunities NB (ONB) remained committed to working with businesses to help them grow and succeed.

Clair-based Waska has been a major white cedar shingle manufacturer since 1969. In its effort to improve productivity and strengthen its competitive position, Waska invested heavily in building the world’s first fully automated cedar shingle manufacturing facility using modern 4.0 technologies. The results of this innovation? Lower production costs, reduced energy usage, enhanced efficiency, and a massive increase in employee safety.

“ONB shares Waska’s passion and desire to evolve,” notes Pierre Michaud, General Manager. “We have partnered with ONB, as well as NRC and ACOA, on several successful initiatives. I think Waska is a textbook example of great things being achieved in our small communities.”

“Increased productivity is essential if we’re to compete globally, continue our growth trajectory, and attract more great talent. We went through two expansions that included purchasing state-of-the-art equipment and are still looking to improve,” said Jean-François Landry, CEO of JMN Enterprises Inc. of Saint-François-de-Madawaska. “We’ve made major investments in automation between 2019 and 2021, including a scanner, cut-to-size sawing line, and an automatic glue clamp carrier. Our goal is to raise productivity company-wide by 25%. Landry said further investments in lean manufacturing and ERP were made in 2021, and early results are positive.

Boise Cascade is the largest North American manufacturer and distributor of Engineered Wood Products, with over 6,200 employees in 57 sites. The company’s ALLJOIST manufacturing facility in St-Jacques is the company’s only Canadian operation. In fall 2021, the company launched its new Diversity and Inclusion initiative.

“Diversity and inclusion are the foundation of who we are and align with our four core values: integrity, safety, respect, and pursuit of excellence. We believe building a diverse team creates a stronger company,” said Plant Manager Daniel Grandmaison. Boise’s 2021 recruiting efforts saw the St-Jacques facility hire seven new employees from Senegal, a country where the company has had excellent prior experiences. These immigration efforts complement existing recruitment strategies targeting local talent, assuring continued operations in St. Jacques.