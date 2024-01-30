Navigating the Shifts in Canada’s Housing Market: A 2023 Review and 2024 Outlook

The Canadian housing market in 2023 exhibited resilience despite ongoing challenges, closing the year with a national aggregate home price increase of 4.3% year-over-year. This article provides an analysis of the market’s performance, based on data from the Royal LePage House Price Survey.

Market Performance in 2023

The year witnessed a complex interplay of factors influencing the real estate sector:

National Trends: The aggregate home price rose to $789,500, marking a 4.3% annual increase but saw a 1.7% quarter-over-quarter decline, reflecting the impact of elevated borrowing costs.

The aggregate home price rose to $789,500, marking a 4.3% annual increase but saw a 1.7% quarter-over-quarter decline, reflecting the impact of elevated borrowing costs. Regional Highlights: Calgary outperformed with a 10.7% year-over-year increase, the only major region to record quarterly gains. In contrast, 81% of regional markets experienced a quarter-over-quarter decline.

Calgary outperformed with a 10.7% year-over-year increase, the only major region to record quarterly gains. In contrast, 81% of regional markets experienced a quarter-over-quarter decline. Housing Types: Single-family detached homes saw a median price increase of 4.4% to $816,100, while condominiums increased by 4.0% to $583,900.

Single-family detached homes saw a median price increase of 4.4% to $816,100, while condominiums increased by 4.0% to $583,900. Inventory and Sales: There was a notable drop in sales activity across major markets, with inventory levels gradually increasing yet remaining below the required norms.

Expert Insights

Phil Soper, CEO of Royal LePage, emphasized the significance of buyer sentiment and confidence in market stability for recovery. Despite the correction, home prices remain well above pre-pandemic levels, indicating a market adapting to new economic realities.

Economic Influences

Interest Rates: The Bank of Canada’s key lending rate held steady at 5.0%, with indications of possible rate cuts in 2024.

The Bank of Canada’s key lending rate held steady at 5.0%, with indications of possible rate cuts in 2024. Mortgage Renewals: Approximately 2.2 million mortgages are expected to renew in the next two years, mostly at higher rates, impacting consumer spending and borrowing behavior.

Regional Summaries

Greater Toronto Area (GTA): Experienced a 5.1% year-over-year increase, with signs of a brisk spring market anticipated.

Experienced a 5.1% year-over-year increase, with signs of a brisk spring market anticipated. Greater Montreal Area (GMA): Saw a 4.1% annual increase, with a dynamic spring market expected.

Saw a 4.1% annual increase, with a dynamic spring market expected. Greater Vancouver: Reported a 2.7% annual increase, with stable home prices and pent-up demand hinting at a lively market ahead.

Reported a 2.7% annual increase, with stable home prices and pent-up demand hinting at a lively market ahead. Ottawa: Witnessed a 4.8% year-over-year increase, with a potential surge in activity due to reduced interest rates.

Witnessed a 4.8% year-over-year increase, with a potential surge in activity due to reduced interest rates. Calgary: Stood out with a 10.7% annual increase, the highest among major regions, indicating strong market conditions.

Stood out with a 10.7% annual increase, the highest among major regions, indicating strong market conditions. Edmonton: Saw a modest 0.8% year-over-year increase, with a tight inventory likely to influence the market dynamics.

Saw a modest 0.8% year-over-year increase, with a tight inventory likely to influence the market dynamics. Halifax: Experienced a 4.7% annual increase, with a strong start to the year indicating sustained interest.

Experienced a 4.7% annual increase, with a strong start to the year indicating sustained interest. Winnipeg: Showed a 4.7% year-over-year increase, with a surge in activity across various housing types.

Showed a 4.7% year-over-year increase, with a surge in activity across various housing types. Regina: Recorded a 2.2% annual increase, maintaining steady market activity despite the winter months.

Forecasts for 2024

Royal LePage predicts a 5.5% increase in the national aggregate home price by the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by modest quarterly gains and anticipated interest rate cuts. This outlook hinges on market stability and consumer confidence.