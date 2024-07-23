NAIT Launches Advanced Carpentry Technology Program to Meet Industry Demand

Edmonton, July 21, 2024 – As Alberta continues to grow and change, the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) is evolving to meet the needs of the industry and the ambitions of students. Among the latest additions to its educational offerings, NAIT has introduced the Advanced Carpentry Technology diploma, a program designed to equip students with the technical and career-ready skills necessary to succeed in the construction industry.

“We are focused on being industry’s trusted partner,” says Peter Leclaire, NAIT’s vice-president academic. “Part of that is making sure our programs are aligned and relevant – both because it creates opportunities for students and helps support the businesses that drive our economy.”

About the Advanced Carpentry Technology Diploma

The Advanced Carpentry Technology diploma offers a two-year alternative pathway into the carpentry trade, allowing students to bypass the need to become a registered apprentice first. This program can also serve as a stepping stone towards apprenticeship and Journeyperson certification or other construction-related careers.

In this comprehensive program, students will engage in both theoretical and hands-on training, covering the materials and processes required to construct, renovate, and repair residential and commercial buildings. Additionally, the curriculum includes exposure to new and emerging technologies and systems such as High-Performance Energy Efficient building systems and trade-related software.

Leclaire emphasizes the importance of industry input in shaping NAIT’s programs: “It’s all about drawing industry into the conversation, understanding the trends, and reflecting them in our programming so that we can better prepare students to hit the ground running.”

Program Benefits and Career Opportunities

Graduates of the Advanced Carpentry Technology diploma will enter the workforce having completed all necessary apprenticeship technical training, positioning them for immediate employment opportunities. This program is designed to meet the increasing demand for skilled tradespeople in the construction sector, addressing both current workforce needs and future industry trends.

NAIT’s focus on aligning its educational offerings with industry requirements ensures that students are not only gaining valuable knowledge and skills but are also prepared to contribute effectively to the economy upon graduation.

NAIT’s Commitment to Industry and Education

NAIT’s approach to education involves leveraging the expertise of its instructors while incorporating insights from industry leaders. This strategy ensures that the programs remain relevant and impactful, providing students with the tools they need to succeed.

“We are excited to provide a great kick-start to carpentry careers through real-life work experiences that show how impactful this type of work can be,” says T.C. Eggleton, training director at the Carpenter Millwright College of NB.

James Dawson, president of Local 1386, adds, “It looks like we’ve come up with a really good solution here. It’s going to help with the labor. It’s going to help with the housing. I’m really proud of this.”