NAAWS Errata Edition Now Available

The North American Architectural Woodwork Standards is the proven standard architects, specification writers, and millwork firms already know and trust. One of the many reasons is because it is updated as needed to keep up with the ever-changing construction industry.

A new errata edition of NAAWS 4.0 is now available. The errata edition incorporates updates and corrections since the release of NAAWS 4.0 on May 31, 2021. The errata list is available online and as a free PDF download. The NAAWS errata edition is also available as a free PDF download. Find everything at https://naaws.com/

New to the NAAWS 4.0 edition:

An even easier-to-use format

A unified installation guide

Expanded material uses

Additional assembly methods

Casework integrity testing

Spanish edition

Returning features:

Comprehensive standards in a single manual

Familiar format

Fully interactive digital edition

Collaborative development

Glossary

Like all previous NAAWS editions, NAAWS 4.0 is available as a free download in both English and French. In addition, NAAWS 4.0 is now available in Spanish. Hardcopies of all three languages are available at a nominal price.

NAAWS 4.0 became effective on September 1, 2021, and serves as a comprehensive and forward-focused standard that both builds on and replaces NAAWS 3.1.

The Architectural Woodwork Manufacturers of Canada (AWMAC) and the Woodwork Institute sponsor NAAWS.