N.B. Inquest Advocates for Licensed Carpenters on Sites

In New Brunswick, a coroner’s inquest into the tragic death of Daniel Moore, a worker who fell from a truss in a partially constructed home, has led to significant recommendations for improving safety standards on construction sites. The jury suggested that all job sites should mandatorily have a licensed carpenter present. This recommendation comes in response to the incident where Moore, aged 59, suffered a fatal fall while installing trusses, leading to a traumatic brain injury.

The inquest’s jury also proposed other safety measures: assembling roof trusses on the ground whenever feasible, lowering the minimum height requirement for fall-stop equipment usage (especially over concrete floors), and ensuring that at least one worker on each site is trained in first aid. Furthermore, they recommended that building permits for new home construction be linked to a licensed carpenter and urged members of the home builders association to take refresher safety courses every one to two years. The use of two-by-four-inch lumber for bracing the bottom chords of trusses and more frequent random inspections by building inspectors were also among the recommendations.

Michel Cyr, manager of investigations with WorkSafeNB, provided key testimony during the inquest. He noted that carpentry in New Brunswick does not require a red seal designation or any special training, unlike other trades such as electricians and automotive technicians. This lack of regulation means that virtually anyone can undertake construction work in the province. The jury heard that Moore, despite his extensive experience in building homes, was not wearing a hard hat at the time of the accident, a fact that highlights the need for more stringent safety regulations in the construction sector.

In response to the incident and the inquest’s findings, WorkSafeNB is proposing changes to the Occupational Health and Safety Act regulations. These changes would require construction workers to wear a chinstrap with their hard hat during certain tasks, addressing the issue of hard hats being unstable and prone to falling off during activities like truss installation.

Moore’s case is not isolated; WorkSafeNB is investigating three other incidents of workers getting injured after falling from trusses in residential construction. Injuries in such cases are often significant, including spinal fractures, pelvic, arm, leg, and skull injuries.

The jury classified Moore’s death as accidental, but their recommendations aim to prevent similar tragedies in the future. Presiding coroner Sarah Barnett stated that these recommendations would be forwarded to the relevant agencies, which are expected to respond within six months. These responses, along with the jury’s recommendations, will be included in the chief coroner’s annual report for 2023.

This inquest underscores the critical need for enhanced safety measures and regulations in the construction industry, especially in residential construction where the risks associated with working on trusses are high. The implementation of these recommendations could significantly improve worker safety and potentially save lives.