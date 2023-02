The Multipurpose 90 machine offers heavy-duty, efficient patterning in single or dual-moving aluminum tables. The single table size is 5’x’5, 5’x10′, 10’x5′ while the dual tables sizings are 5’x5′, 5’x10′ and 5’x12′. The Multipurpose 90 includes a 12 HP 24,000 RPM router with a four-position automatic tool changing system and a one-inch thick solid aluminum vacuum table along with several other optional items.