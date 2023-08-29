MULTIPURPOSE 45 from ThermWood

ThermWood, a pioneer in CNC technology, has unveiled its latest innovation, the versatile MULTIPURPOSE 45 CNC machine. Engineered for heavy-duty performance across various industries, including composites, tooling boards, plastics, aluminum, cabinets, wood, and nested base panels, the MULTIPURPOSE 45 boasts an array of features that redefine precision and capability.

Versatility Meets Precision

The MULTIPURPOSE 45 CNC machine is meticulously designed to cater to a diverse spectrum of manufacturing needs. Equipped with three axes, it offers the flexibility to work on an extensive range of materials and applications. Whether it’s intricate carvings, furniture components, chair parts, or even stair elements, the machine’s capabilities extend beyond conventional norms.

An optional C-Axis takes the machine’s functionality a step further, enabling rotary operations and expanding its utility to encompass volutes, carvings, and other intricate designs. Available in both single and dual spindle configurations, the machine can be fitted with an optional rotary axis for enhanced versatility.

Exceptional Performance and Precision

The heart of the MULTIPURPOSE 45 lies in its direct-driven spindle, capable of reaching speeds up to 24,000 RPM. The high-frequency spindle is designed for longevity and efficient cooling, ensuring quiet operation. Ceramic bearings further contribute to extended lifespan and minimal maintenance. With a robust 12 HP (9kw) spindle, the machine offers unmatched precision and performance.

Calibration is a cornerstone of the MULTIPURPOSE 45’s accuracy. Utilizing a three-dimensional volumetric laser interferometer, the machine is calibrated in all axes, ensuring extreme precision. This advanced calibration technique sets ThermWood’s machines apart, reducing dimensional errors that can affect the end product.

Revolutionary Control and Training

The Thermwood QCore SuperControl, an innovative CNC control system, empowers users with an array of features and high-performance capabilities. As a leader in CNC control technology, ThermWood has accumulated more patents in this field than any other CNC router manufacturer globally.

ThermWood goes the extra mile by offering a comprehensive 5-day training course at its cutting-edge training center. With a focus on hands-on learning, participants are trained on both machine operation and programming. The training lab, equipped with a CabinetShop 45, ensures practical application and real production-type part cutting, creating a seamless transition from training to real-world usage.