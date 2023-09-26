Multi-Unit Projects Offset Single-Detached Declines in Canadian Housing

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) reported that housing starts in Canada remained relatively stable in August. The trend measure, which is a six-month moving average, showed a slight increase of 0.8% in housing starts compared to July, with a total of 244,507 units. However, the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) decreased by 1% to 252,787 units in August.

In urban areas with populations of at least 10,000, the SAAR of housing starts dropped by 1%, with multi-unit projects declining by 1% and single-detached starts increasing by 2%. Notably, Toronto and Vancouver saw decreases of 20% and 12%, respectively, while Montreal experienced a 41% increase, primarily due to a surge in multi-unit projects.

CMHC’s Chief Economist, Bob Dugan, emphasized that while the SAAR and trend were relatively flat, overall housing starts are under pressure in 2023. Multi-unit projects have been a bright spot, offsetting significant declines in single-detached starts across all provinces. Dugan also noted that the full impact of higher interest rates on construction activity remains uncertain.

Toronto and Vancouver have performed well this year, with year-to-date housing starts in 2023 being 28% and 47% higher than the same period in 2022, making Ontario and British Columbia the only provinces with positive year-to-date housing starts.

In a report from TD Economist Rishi Sondhi, he highlighted the resilience of Canadian homebuilding despite challenges like high interest rates and labor shortages. Sondhi expects housing starts to trend lower in late 2023 and into 2024, partly due to weakness in home sales from the previous year. However, government incentives like the removal of GST/HST on purpose-built rental construction could boost activity in the future.