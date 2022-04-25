The MTH is a Multi-axis CNC Horizontal Machining Center from Pillar Machine. It is used to produce high-quality haunched mortise and tenon joints used in many furniture and cabinet applications. The haunch head miters the profile for beaded face frame applications. The machine can also be used to produce cabinet doors and entry door products.

Standard Features:

1″ Thick machined aluminum work surface for reliable referencing

X, Y, Z, and back fence Y-axis control for positioning (4 total axes)

15″ industrial color touchscreen for creating and/or selecting programs

120″ zone for stiles – Left and right-hand fence

12″ zone for rails – Left and right-hand fence

1″ haunch depth (standard)

3/4″ tenon height (standard)

3 HP high frequency 18,000 RPM direct drive routing spindle for mortising

7 HP high frequency 18,000 RPM direct drive routing spindle for tenoning

3 HP spindle for haunching

Advantages of The MTH:

Reduces floor space by combining operations

Elimination of complicated machine setups.

Eliminates the need for applying inlays

Reduces the maintenance and costs associated with your tooling by more than 50% by eliminating end coping

Provides a stronger product

Ease the assembly process by providing self-aligning joints

Options: