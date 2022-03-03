MPW 2 Shear-Wall System

The Midply™ shear-wall system was jointly developed in British Columbia, Canada, by FPInnovations and the University of British Columbia. Now Canada Wood Japan has taken it to the next level. The next generation of this system will have better insulation capacity and even stronger lateral strength.

Known as MPW 2, this redesigned MIDPLYTM wall system 2.0 is gaining recognition and can be integrated within Japanese code-compliant construction due to voluntary evaluation work conducted by Canada Wood Japan. Unlike the previous voluntary evaluation, the developers managed the technical process in-house to save money and accumulate knowledge that will come in handy in promoting MPW2. Previously, technical testing was conducted to determine the performance of the new MIDPLYTM layup.

What’s different with MPW2 versus the original MIDPLYTM (MPW)?

Canada Wood Japan initiated the development of MPW2 to address the limitations of the standard Midply configuration. MPW2 consists of one ply of OSB located at the centreline of the wall with a new framing layout of one side of nominal 2×4 studs and 4×4 hemlock studs on the other. This new framing arrangement offers the same lateral resistance as regular Midply while significantly enhancing the vertical and out-of-plane load resistance. Increased wall cavity depth enables thicker insulation and better accommodates electrical and plumbing services. While regular MPW’s shear strength factor is 5.6, MPW 2’s is 10, 1.8 times stronger. As a result, MPW2 broadens the application of its use to exterior shearwalls and offers improved performance.

Efforts are underway to partner with Japanese builders and developers to adopt this new high-performance MPW2 assembly in Japan’s non-residential sector.