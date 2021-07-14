Move to Step Three of Ontario Reopening Positive News for WMS

Positive momentum continues for WMS planners as Ontario announced it will be entering Step 3 of its Roadmap to Reopen on July 16, 2021, five days earlier than anticipated. According to the Canadian Association of Exposition Managers, “the news is very positive, and the light at the end of this long tunnel is becoming brighter as we move through each phase of reopening.”

“This certainly bodes well for a successful WMS in November,” said Harry Urban, WMS show manager. “The Canadian woodworking industry is primed for its biennial event. Currently, more than 75 exhibitors have signed on, and we have had lots of enthusiastic discussions with exhibitors, associations, and attendees alike.”

The CAEM said Ontario will remain in Step 3 for at least 21 days and until 80 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and over has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 75 percent have received their second, with no public health unit reporting less than 70 percent of their population fully vaccinated.

Once these thresholds are met, the vast majority of public health safety measures, including capacity limits for indoor and outdoor settings, will be lifted.

WMS partners with the Wood Manufacturing Cluster of Ontario, Conestoga College, the University of British Columbia, Canadian Kitchen Cabinet Association, the Architectural Woodwork Manufacturers of Canada, the Wood Manufacturing Council, and the Canadian Woodworking Machinery Distributors Association.