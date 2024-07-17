More Cities and Communities to Access Housing Accelerator Fund

Ottawa, ON – July 8, 2024 – In a significant move to address the ongoing housing crisis, the federal government has announced the reopening of the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) application portal. From July 15 to September 13, 2024, local governments that previously applied but were not selected in the first round will have another opportunity to secure funding. This initiative follows an additional $400 million investment in HAF, as part of Budget 2024, aimed at fast-tracking home construction and improving housing affordability.

Program Expansion and Application Details

The HAF received an overwhelming response in its initial round, with more than 500 applications submitted. The newly allocated funds are expected to facilitate the permitting of an additional 12,000 new homes over the next four years. This funding is exclusively available to applicants from the first round who were not selected, requiring them to update and resubmit their applications. These updates should incorporate best practices from the previous round to enhance their action plans for accelerating housing supply and affordability.

Cities applying under the large/urban stream must commit to implementing four units as-of-right bylaws as part of their updated action plans. The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will evaluate the applications, with successful applicants being announced by the end of 2024. Priority will be given to ambitious and innovative proposals.

Impact and Goals

During the first round, the HAF made significant strides in reducing bureaucratic hurdles and expediting the permitting of at least 100,000 new homes over three years. This initiative is projected to contribute to the creation of over 750,000 permitted new homes across Canada, including towns, cities, and Indigenous communities, over the next decade. Local governments are encouraged to adopt bold and innovative approaches, such as accelerating project timelines, increasing housing density, and promoting affordable housing units.

Government Commitment

The Government of Canada is committed to making life more affordable for Canadians, with a strong focus on housing. The reopening of the HAF application portal and the additional funding underscore the government’s dedication to working with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to build more homes quickly and efficiently.

Official Statement

Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities, the Honourable Sean Fraser, emphasized the importance of the HAF in transforming housing development in Canada. “With the Housing Accelerator Fund, we are making it easier to build the homes that Canadians need at prices they can afford. There is more work to be done but this program has dramatically changed how communities build homes in this country. With this additional funding, we will keep building on the momentum, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis once and for all,” Fraser stated.