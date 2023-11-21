Montréal’s Rental Housing Boost: Federal Government Pledges Over $925 Million

In a significant effort to address the housing shortage in Montréal and its surrounding areas, the federal government has recently announced a major funding initiative of over $925 million. This investment is aimed at constructing 2,973 purpose-built rental homes across Montréal, the North Shore, and the South Shore. The funding, which is structured as fully repayable low-interest loans, will be provided through the Rental Construction Financing Initiative (RCFi).

The announcement was made at Cite Nature Phase 5 in Montréal by the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Laurier—Sainte-Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. Cite Nature Phase 5, a project that received $63.04 million through RCFi, is a high-rise apartment building featuring a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units. Located at 5150 boulevard de l’Assomption, the building is near key attractions and transportation links, with its completion expected by the spring of 2025.

This investment is a response to Canada’s long-standing challenge of a decline in rental housing stock, which has not kept pace with the growth of its urban population. The RCFi is designed to stimulate the construction of rental housing across the country, thereby increasing the overall supply of rental homes. Both Minister Fraser and Minister Guilbeault emphasized the importance of this initiative. Minister Fraser highlighted the strategic nature of these investments in boosting the housing supply, affirming that all Canadians deserve safe and accessible homes. Minister Guilbeault, meanwhile, focused on the human right to housing and its role in ensuring dignity, safety, and inclusion, particularly for middle-class individuals and families, while also contributing to the local economy.

The RCFi provides a crucial mechanism for encouraging the construction of purpose-built rental housing for middle-income Canadians, aiming to positively impact the housing system with minimal taxpayer cost. This significant federal investment marks a critical step towards alleviating the housing shortage in Montréal and its environs, demonstrating the government’s commitment to enhancing community vibrancy and quality of life.