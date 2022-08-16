NEWS

June Survey of Manufacturing

Statistics Canada

Following a 1.1% decline in May, manufacturing sales fell 0.8% to $71.8 billion in June, on lower sales in 8 of 21 industries, led by petroleum and coal products (-7.8%) and wood products (-7.2%). Quarterly sales rose 5.8% in the second quarter, the eighth consecutive quarterly gain and the third most significant gain in dollars. The wood product industry (-6.3%) posted the largest quarterly decline.

Sales in constant dollars edged up 0.1% in June, while the Industrial Product Price Index declined 1.1% that month. On a quarterly basis, constant dollar sales increased 1.3% in the second quarter.

Wood product sales fell 7.2% to $3.9 billion in June, the third consecutive monthly decline, mainly on lower sales of sawmills and wood preservation products (-19.1%). Consequently, sales of wood quarterly fell 6.3%. Prices of softwood lumber declined 28.0% in June, the most significant monthly decline since July 2021 (-32.9%), while exports of forestry products and building and packaging materials fell 6.6%. Lower construction activities in the United States resulted in the decline in demand for Canadian wood products, while the total value of building permits in Canada decreased by 1.5% in June.

