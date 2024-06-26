Monika Patel Appointed as New President and CEO of FSC Canada

Montreal, QC, June 19, 2024 – The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Canada has announced the appointment of Monika Patel as its new President and CEO, effective January 1, 2025. Ms. Patel, currently serving as the Director of Communications and Marketing for FSC Canada, will begin her transition into the role of Deputy President on July 1, 2024. This transition is designed to ensure a seamless leadership shift as she takes over from the outgoing president, François Dufresne, who will continue as a special advisor throughout 2025.

Monika Patel is a highly respected veteran within the FSC network, bringing over 16 years of experience with non-profit organizations. Known for her effective, hands-on leadership style and her ability to co-create solutions with diverse stakeholder groups, Ms. Patel has demonstrated her passion and commitment to success at both the national and global levels.

Her extensive experience includes serving as Interim European Regional Director and North American Regional Membership Coordinator during the 2021-2022 General Assembly with FSC International. In her current role, she oversees all communications and marketing efforts and spearheads membership engagement for North America. She also provides strategic support on high-profile international projects. In 2022, she was recognized as one of Canadian Forest Industries’ Top 10 under 40.

The Board of Directors expressed their confidence in Ms. Patel’s appointment, highlighting her many years within the organization and her work with FSC International as key factors that make her an ideal candidate for the role. Her leadership is expected to guide FSC Canada in promoting responsible forest management and ensuring the sustainability of forests.

Ms. Patel shared her enthusiasm for the new role, stating, “I am honoured and excited to lead FSC Canada and look forward to continuing our important work in promoting responsible forest management and ensuring the sustainability of our forests for all forever.”

Outgoing President François Dufresne also voiced his support for Ms. Patel’s appointment, expressing his confidence in her ability to drive FSC Canada’s mission forward. “It has been an honor to serve as President of FSC Canada, and I am confident that Monika will continue to drive our mission forward. Her leadership and vision are exactly what FSC Canada needs to thrive in the coming years,” said Dufresne.