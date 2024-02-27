Monarch Custom Plywood Inc. Becomes Exclusive Canadian Distributor for Tabu Veneers

Monarch is set to maintain a comprehensive stock of Tabu® veneers, ensuring that architects, designers, furniture makers, and more across Canada have consistent access to these premium materials. This move is designed to support superior craftsmanship and design in various projects throughout the country.

Raising the Bar with Premium Veneers

Monarch’s collaboration with Tabu® aims to elevate the standards within the Canadian architectural millwork, furniture manufacturing, and design industries. The introduction of Tabu’s globally recognized veneers allows Canadian professionals to explore new levels of creativity and sustainability in their projects, setting new industry benchmarks for quality and eco-friendly practices.

A Vision of Innovation and Sustainability

The exclusive agreement underscores both companies’ dedication to offering innovative, sustainable, and high-quality materials to the Canadian market. This partnership is expected to significantly impact the design and construction landscape in Canada, fostering a more environmentally conscious approach across the industry.

Discover the Tabu® Collection

As Monarch Custom Plywood gears up to fully integrate the Tabu® veneer line into its offerings, the company is committed to providing extensive support to industry professionals. Although updates to showcase the Tabu® range on Monarch’s website are underway, professionals are encouraged to visit the Tabu® website in the meantime to discover the full collection available through Monarch.

Jeff Scott, the Director of Sales and Marketing at Monarch Custom Plywood, will be spearheading the development of the sales network across Canada. Jeff’s dedication to excellence in service and expertise ensures that professionals will have smooth access to Tabu® veneers for their projects, backed by his vast knowledge and commitment to customer satisfaction.