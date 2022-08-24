Moments TFL and HPL

Uniboard, a leader in interior design and decorative surfaces, announces the launch of Moments, expanding its TFL and HPL portfolio with 30 new designs. The designs will open new horizons for customers to realize their residential and commercial projects.

“The new collection is very popular with designers who have had the opportunity to discover it while it was in the creation process. There is already a high degree of interest in it,” said Don Raymond, Vice President, Marketing and US Sales.

The biggest launch by Uniboard to date, the addition of these 30 new designs, is aimed at growing the offering of Uniboard products, always from the perspective of supporting its customers in designing highly functional and esthetic future spaces. The new designs include five options in the Aura finish, one in Calico, nineteen in Omnia, two in Sequoia and three in Supermat®, all these textures being exclusive to Uniboard. The Moments collection is perfect for the creation of unique and timeless spaces.