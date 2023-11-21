Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Explores Prefab Housing to Address Housing Shortage

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) is actively considering prefabricated housing as one of several solutions to tackle the community’s housing shortage. According to Alan John Rice, the executive operations officer of MCK, this approach is still exploratory but aims to enhance transparency in addressing housing needs. Prefabricated homes, known for being built offsite and assembled at the housing location, offer a potentially cost-effective alternative.

Rice emphasized the diversity of options under consideration, including rental units and programs like rent-to-own. He noted the need for further exploration and assessment of various funding opportunities to realize these plans. The inclusion of modular housing, alongside traditional construction methods, is seen as a balanced approach for the community’s development.

Areti Malliarou, the Housing Unit director of MCK, echoed the sentiment, suggesting a mix of prefab and traditionally-built housing as an ideal scenario for the community. This strategy aligns with MCK’s commitment to using local contractors for new builds and exploring a range of housing solutions.

The MCK Housing Unit is actively seeking feedback from community members, particularly those with experience in modular homes. They encourage residents to share their insights and experiences, whether positive or negative, to inform the council’s decision-making process. Community members can provide their feedback and comments to the Housing Unit at 450-638-0500. This initiative represents MCK’s effort to engage the community in solving the housing crisis collaboratively and innovatively.