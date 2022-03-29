Modular Kitchen Forecast

The modular kitchen market share is expected to increase by USD 7.88 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.33%. The growth of the floor cabinets segment’s modular kitchen market share will be significant during the forecast period. Floor cabinets are anticipated to foresee steady growth due to the increasing number of modular kitchen providers, rising number of color and design options, and growing need for floor cabinets in modular kitchens.

Modular Kitchen Market: Key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges

Based on Technavio’s research output, there has been a negative impact on the market growth during and after the COVID-19 era. The Modular Kitchen Market by Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) and Product (floor cabinets, wall cabinets, and tall storage) – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 report explores the high demand for convenient and customized kitchens with a wide design variety is notably driving the modular kitchen market growth. However, market fragmentation and challenges from local carpenters may impede the market growth. Research analysts have studied the historical data and deduced the key market drivers and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the modular kitchen industry. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help deduce end goals and refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Key Modular Kitchen Market Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the modular kitchen market is the high demand for convenient and customized kitchens with a wide design variety. A traditional kitchen provides limited design options, unlike a modular kitchen that offers various designs from which to choose. Changes in lifestyles and consumer preferences have induced a growing demand for organized facilities and kitchens to enhance the ease of cooking. A modular kitchen can be designed and customized to meet users’ requirements. It provides convenience and higher accessibility to kitchen tools. Tall storage can store all food containers, even in a small area. Corner spaces in a modular kitchen also enable maximum utilization of space. Several modular kitchen companies, such as Sleek, provide easy replacement and contracts for regular services to maintain high kitchen quality.

Key Modular Kitchen Market Trend

The growing popularity of open modular kitchens supports the modular kitchen market share growth. Many families prefer open kitchens connected to the living room as kitchens are considered living spaces and not just for cooking purposes. The kitchen includes space for the living room, library, party area, and entertainment zone. Most modern kitchens are equipped with electronic appliances such as coffee machines, ice makers, and other appliances, which help reduce the cooking time. Modular kitchens are incorporated with minimalistic furniture pieces. Another growing trend is the installation of eco-friendly, anti-bacterial kitchens. The use of fully integrated refrigerators (with television and Wi-Fi) and motorized lids covering the sink area and hob help transform the kitchen into a living space.

Key Modular Kitchen Market Challenge

During the forecast period, the market fragmentation and challenges from local carpenters will be a major challenge for the modular kitchen market. The modular kitchen market is fragmented regarding the number of manufacturers and product range. The market is expanding, and the demand is no longer restricted to the upper-middle class. However, one of the significant challenges the modular kitchen market faces is the substantial number of local players budding in the market. The local players provide products and services at a lower price than the established players.

Additionally, many consumers who are price conscious opt for semi-modular kitchens. Local carpenters make these modular kitchens. This kitchen is a combination of traditional kitchens and has some features of modular kitchens. The local carpenters are preferred since this traditional medium offers a more customized solution to the customers. A myth that also prevails among customers is that factory-made furniture is not as strong and durable as hand-made furniture is by a carpenter.

This modular kitchen market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth. The actionable insights on the trends and challenges will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025.